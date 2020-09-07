Northside High School pauses football practices over COVID-19 concerns

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northside High School is pausing its practices Sept. 6 through Sept. 12 over concerns related to COVID-19 exposure, according to a press release. The varsity matchup between the Grizzlies and Greenwood Bulldogs this week is also cancelled.

“In an effort to work with the Arkansas Department of Health and to gather all information necessary to make the best decision regarding the safety of our students and staff, I believe that it’s best to pause for one week,” Michael Beaumont, Fort Smith Public Schools Athletic Director, said in the press release. “We knew sports this year would be different from any other year. We’ll continue to make decisions that support the safety of our students and staff, while also allowing our student athletes to compete when conditions permit.”

Officials will reassess future practices and games next Sunday.