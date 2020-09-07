Northside High School pauses football practices over COVID-19 concerns

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Northside high school, fort smith public schools_4683169609704948624

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northside High School is pausing its practices Sept. 6 through Sept. 12 over concerns related to COVID-19 exposure, according to a press release. The varsity matchup between the Grizzlies and Greenwood Bulldogs this week is also cancelled.

“In an effort to work with the Arkansas Department of Health and to gather all information necessary to make the best decision regarding the safety of our students and staff, I believe that it’s best to pause for one week,” Michael Beaumont, Fort Smith Public Schools Athletic Director, said in the press release. “We knew sports this year would be different from any other year. We’ll continue to make decisions that support the safety of our students and staff, while also allowing our student athletes to compete when conditions permit.”

Officials will reassess future practices and games next Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers