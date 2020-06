FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton and Washington Counties led the rest of the state in new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to Arkansas Dept. of Health statistics.

Benton County added 99 new cases, bringing its total active case count to 742. Washington County added 83, bringing its total active cases to 945.

Arkansas’ total active case count is 4,880 and the total positive cases is 15,561. The death count is 225.