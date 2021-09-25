Northwest Arkansas man shares his experience with monoclonal antibody treatment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – William Goodson contracted COVID-19 even though he was fully vaccinated and he said he thinks receiving monoclonal antibodies helped keep him out of the hospital.

Goodson is in remission from blood cancer and has been very cautious during the pandemic. So, when he tested positive for COVID-19 he consulted with his doctor and received monoclonal antibody treatment.

“I know I had a very, very mild case and to me, it was amazing how short [it was] I’ve had colds that were worse than when I had COVID,” Goodson said.

Goodson said he was grateful that the antibodies kept his symptoms mild. After recovering from the virus, Goodson was able to get his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine because he is immunocompromised.

“Getting it once even though I was vaccinated made me more convinced of the need to be as protected as possible,” Goodson said.

Along with vaccinations, the Arkansas Department of Health and Governor Asa Hutchinson have stressed the power of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19.

“That is an effective treatment program and we want to make sure that people understand the importance of it and the seriousness of the delta variant that requires that kind of treatment,” Hutchinson said.

