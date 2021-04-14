Northwest Arkansas mother speaks out after losing her 14-year-old to suicide

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A mother is speaking out after losing her 14-year-old daughter to suicide.



COURTESY OF KIMBERLY ISHAM

She was just a beautiful person. KIMBERLY ISHAM, CADENCE’S MOM

14-year-old Cadence Soto was full of personality.

She loved her dog, Christian, and spending time at the skating rink.

She roller-skated like no other. KIMBERLY ISHAM, CADENCE’S MOM



COURTESY OF KIMBERLY ISHAM

Cadence is no longer around to do those things, because in September 2020 she took her life.

It’s very hard to wake up every morning without her… she was a big purpose in my life. KIMBERLY ISHAM, CADENCE’S MOM

Cadence’s mother, Kimberly Isham, believes bullying played a key role in her daughter’s death.

“I accept what my daughter chose to do, she made that decision on her own, but it’s my job to hold the schools accountable for the bullying that lead up to what my daughter decided to do,” Isham said.

Cadence attended several schools in Northwest Arkansas.

“This isn’t just Northwest Arkansas, this isn’t just the River Valley, it’s not just Arkansas,” she said. “It’s nationwide, this is happening everywhere and people need to wake up to this.”



COURTESY OF KIMBERLY ISHAM

Certified Cognitive and Behavioral Therapist Kati Wells said when it comes to teens, it’s hard for them to open up because they fear people won’t understand what they’re going through.

There’s almost an independence that these kids are assuming in being able to move forward and manage it themselves, and at this level, they may not have the skills or the developmental level to do that. KATI WELLS, CERTIFIED COGNITIVE AND BEHAVIORAL THERAPIST

Isham is trying to change that.

“Nobody is doing anything to stop this cycle, it’s time somebody did something,” she said.

She said by sharing her daughter’s story she hopes it’ll start the conversation that this is happening in schools and all around.

I honestly believe that’s part of what Cadence’s purpose here was… to bring awareness to this. KIMBERLY ISHAM, CADENCE’S MOM

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CADENCE SOTO

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, below is a list of resources, phone numbers, and services available:

According to the Arkansas Department of Education, there was legislation passed during the last legislative session that defines bullying and the role of schools.

Below are links the ADE provided with more information and resources: