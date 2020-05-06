Northwest Arkansas National Airport ramps up cleaning protocols

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Administrators at Northwest Arkansas National Airport say they’ve seen a 52% decrease in air travelers for March.

In prepping for those who are flying, they’re taking all precautions necessary to make sure the airport is clean and passengers are comfortable.

They’ve hired professionals to fog the entire airport and terminal with a hospital grade disinfectant and added plexiglass shields in areas where passengers come in close proximity to workers.

Custodians are sanitizing popular touch-point areas throughout the day and added hand sanitizing stations. In order to reduce crowds and follow social distancing guidelines, XNA has temporarily suspended services like the shuttle and valet.

Alex English, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist, said they’re investing in any option available to keep passengers comfortable.

“We have so many travelers, we want to make sure that our community, anybody that comes through here feels safe. We want to follow guidelines that are given to us, but we want to go above and beyond as well.” English said.

XNA is enforcing distancing guidelines for the security lines and boarding area, as well as prohibiting any non-flyer from entering the terminal. This means that anyone waiting for arriving passengers must wait in the parking lot.

English said airlines are encouraging passengers to avoid checking a bag if possible, this will help reduce crowds at the baggage claim. As far as what to expect when boarding the plane, each airline has information posted on their website outlining what is required before flying. You can find that information listed below.

Select your airline to view information: Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, United Airlines