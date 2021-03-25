Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission passes 25-year transportation plan

Cars and trucks are driven on a relatively empty highway in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Due to the coronavirus a lot less traffic is seen during the day. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission will invest more than $2 billion into our community. The commission’s 25-year plan aims to help our area welcome more people.

With more growth, expansion is needed. According to Tim Conklin, the assistant director of the Northwest Arkansas Planning Commission, our area’s population could hit almost one million over the next two decades.

With potentially twice as many cars out and about, Conklin with the Northwest Arkansas Planning Commission says we will need the roads to support them.

The 25-year, $2 billion plan passed by the NWA planning commission will touch on a number of areas, but some we will see before others.

“In the near future we will see projects for highway 112 being improved and we will see work done for the XNA access road,” says Conklin.

Conklin tells me while planning, the commission took a public survey and the thing locals were the most excited about were bike trails. So you can expect some more of those to pop up in the years to come.