Northwest Arkansas works to clean up litter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the weather getting nicer and more people being out and about we have has several viewers write in says they’re concerned about trash collecting on the street and public areas.

Environmental Manager for Benton County, Teressa Sidwell, says road clean-up is something they’re always thinking about, but more help is always welcome with the adopt a highways program.

“We encourage groups families, individuals, to go out and pick up portions of county roads that might have a litter,” says Sidwell.

A program Dave Parker with ARDOT says is also fundamental to keeping highways in Northwest Arkansas Clean.

“We have more than 900 groups statewide who are in the adopt the highway program, and the rules there they’re basically required to pick up trash at least 4 times a year,” says Parker.

Parker adds we are not respecting those donating their time the best we can be.

“Its more of a littering situation, if more people would be considerate and certainly not litter we wouldn’t be sitting here talking about trash pick up,” says Parker.

But, in terms of trash that has already been tossed, Sidwell adds anytime there is public concern about a build-up of trash in a certain area, she welcomes all to reach out so she can redirect services.

“We work with the Benton County sheriff’s office, they have inmate crews specifically designated to picking up litter along roads,” adds Sidwell.

