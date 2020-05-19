Notable photographer documents the country’s first concert since COVID-19 at Temple Live

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kevin Mazur is focused on the flashes of good amid the darkness of COVID-19. The notable concert photographer wants to give the world a clear view if Temple Live’s approach to resuming concerts during the health pandemic.

“I want to see everybody get back together. To enjoy music. I want to get back to work,” says Mazur.

Mazur has photographed the brightest moment for the biggest names in music for Getty Images. That includes The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Elton John, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and the list goes on. This time, he’s photographing the hope one concert is giving the public.

“This, to be successful means we can open up. But you have to take precautions,” he said.

Temple Live sold 200 tickets for the Travis Mcready show; that’s a third of the venue’s capacity, It also blocked seating with yellow caution tape and required everyone to wear a mask.

“We’re at war with a visible enemy, the virus. And when you go to war you gotta be prepared, right? You wear a helmet, a gun, a flat jacket, I got my mask, my wipes, my hand sanitizer. I’m ready. I’m prepared,” said Mazur.

From Long Island, New York, Mazur has seent he virus quickly become deadly. He’s dealing with grief himself, losing friends to the virus. Despite this, he says we cannot live in paralyzing fear.

“The country, I feel, we’re ready now to do it but you have to take the precautions, you have to wear a mask. We can’t do it if we don’t do it together, you have to take this seriously.