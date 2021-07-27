Nursing homes seeing an uptick in cases; focused on vaccination efforts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Long-term care facilities were among the first to get access to the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the Delta variant is causing some concerns.

The Arkansas Health Care Association tell us there is an uptick in cases at nursing home facilities and the trend mirrors what is going on in the community. That is why they are focused on increasing their vaccination rates.

Rachel Bunch is the Executive Director of the AHCA which oversees about 300 nursing homes and long terms care facilities in the state.

She says right now about 78 % of its residents and about 58 % of its health care workers are fully vaccinated and she adds those figures are still gradually going up.

However, in recent weeks she says there have been more COVID-19 cases reported within the long-term care facilities.

“I think you see a combination of new patients coming in from the community, patients coming in from the hospital, family members coming into visits, workers that are in and out of the facility and the community. I think it is just a combination of all of those different things,” said Bunch.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health as of Monday, there are currently 107 residents and 148 staff members with COVID-19.

Just like we has been reported across communities Bunch says the vast majority of those who have contracted the virus are those who are not vaccinated.

At this time vaccination is not being mandated by the agency. However, Bunch says a few individual facilities have decided to make it a requirement for their staff. For now, the agency is focusing on educating its nursing home community about vaccinations.

Nursing homes are still working to ensure families can safely see each other but a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state is putting residents at risk.

AHCA says they want to make sure families are able to see their loved ones because that is a big part of their quality of life. On top of vaccinations, they are also focused on testing to keep covid out of the nursing homes.

Bunch says following under protocol, if there are new cases reported then the home will do facility-wide testing. That will help determine the outbreak status and who needs to be quarantined away from others in the residence.

She adds that many facilities are doing testing on a monthly basis but if a county’s positivity rate reaches a certain threshold then testing is increased.

She adds that visitation guidelines are based on positive case status.

“If there is an outbreak in that facility then they suspend certain types of indoor visitations, compassionate care is of course still allowed, end of life visitation is still allowed,” said Bunch.

She adds that in some cases some facilities will move to have outdoor visits, get creative with window visits and using facetime or some sort of video conferencing.

Bunch says the goal is to protect its nursing home community and emphasizes that the more residents, staff and visitors are vaccinated the better they are shielded from the coronavirus.