NWA business looking to hire employees amid coronavirus pandemic

The company was forced to close down its showroom in Rogers due to the pandemic but orders from businesses and homeowners keep coming in.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) The COVID-19 crisis is forcing several businesses to shut down but inside American Estates, it’s a different story.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a pretty good schedule booked out ahead of time,” Jesse Weegens said.

From morning to evening, owner Jesse Weegens and his team are working hard inside this shop designing and building furniture.

“We’re limiting our travels outside of the shop who we go meet and where and that sort of thing,” Weegens said.

The company was forced to close down its showroom in Rogers due to the pandemic but orders from businesses and homeowners keep coming in.

“Maybe a lot of people are sitting at home and just kind of thinking of what they want to improve,” Weegens said.

Which is why Weegens is looking to add more hands-on-deck, an opportunity shop manager Derek Pearson hopes people consider.

“It’s everything,” Pearson said. “You look around and see the kind of shape the world is in right now. I’m definitely blessed this position to be able to still work to have a business to work.”

They say the only thing that could stop businesses is a shelter in place order.

“It would affect us but also at the same time we may find ourselves being exempt from that as essential for the construction projects we’re working on and things like that,” Weegens said.

The business is also giving back to those who go above and beyond in the community through its legacy fund.

“They’ll receive a piece of furniture that’s designed and built by us completely free of charge,” Pearson said. “[It’s] just as our way of giving back and saying thanks for the things they do.”

Like continuing to show support during these trying times.

“It’s just been really neat to see people rally behind each other, to see this community. be apart of this community and see how they really invest in small businesses and being apart of one of those small businesses – it means a lot,” Pearson said.

To find out more information about the jobs email this address – @theamericanestates.com.