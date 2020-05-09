NWA chief medical officer says antibody tests aren’t proven yet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the world tries to determine how to best fight the COVID-19 outbreak through scientific advances, antibody testing has become more-frequently discussed as a possible solution. A Northwest Arkansas doctor disputed the short-term excitement applied to these tests.

The FDA granted emergency authorization to 12 types of coronavirus antibody tests. They claim to check the proteins in a body to determine infection with the ultimate goal of using these proteins to fight COVID-19 in the future.

Dr. Gary Berner is the chief medical officer for Community Clinic. He said scientists don’t know enough about immunity concerning the virus, so they also don’t know how reliable these tests will be.

“There might be some specific people that it’s used for [now],” Berner said. “In general, from the emergency room, from a primary care doc, it’s not real widely being used yet.”

Earlier this week, infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Hennigan said when a vaccine comes out, it’ll attack parts of the virus that don’t change, meaning mutations will all be included.