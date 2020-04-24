NWA community helps celebrate young boy’s first birthday without his father

"The way that Everett and I are loved and provided for is all a direct result of what he built," she said. "It was so honoring for him."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community comes together to help celebrate a young boy’s first birthday without his father.

COURTESY OF KELLY STUCKEY

On Wednesday, April 22, people in the Fayetteville community took part in a parade to celebrate four-year-old Everett Stuckey’s birthday.

COURTESY OF KELLY STUCKEY

Some of them even dressed up as his favorite characters.

COURTESY OF KELLY STUCKEY

Everett’s mom, Kelly Stuckey, said they went all out, making him feel special — during a rather tough time for their family.

It has been dark and it has been lonely. KELLY STUCKEY, EVERETT’S MOM

COURTESY OF KELLY STUCKEY

Kelly’s husband and Everett’s father, Zac Stuckey, died in a motorcycle accident nine months ago.

“A lot of people said how much they missed him and how much he would’ve loved it,” she said.

Kelly said what the community has done for her and Everett, even during this pandemic — is a testament to the man Zac was.

COURTESY OF KELLY STUCKEY

“The way that Everett and I are loved and provided for is all a direct result of what he built,” she said. “It was so honoring for him.”











COURTESY OF KELLY STUCKEY