NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – A local group of corgi owners, “NWA Corgi,” is planning a series of events this summer where owners and appreciators of the breed can come out and be surrounded by the small-statured pooches.

During an appearance on KNWA Today and Fox24 News at 7, NWA Corgi founder Katie Arnold and her husband Zac say their “corgi takeover summer series,” will be making a number of stops:

-on June 16, GOAT LAB Brewery at 5:30 p.m.

-on July 21, Core Brewing & Distilling Co. at 5:30 p.m.

-on August 11, Sassafras Springs Vineyard at 5:30 p.m.

-on September 22, Natural State Beer Company at 5:30 p.m.

The group is planning several other events throughout the year. You can keep up with NWA Corgi’s through their Facebook page, linked here.