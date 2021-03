FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those wondering where and when to get a vaccine in Northwest Arkansas have a resource to check for that information.

The Northwest Arkansas Council created a calendar of clinic dates and times, which can be found on the group’s website.

Those hosting a community vaccine event can add it to the calendar, and people interested in signing up for an event can do so directly through an event’s link on the calendar.