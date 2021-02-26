NWA Council drive-thru mass vaccination clinic potential model for future vaccination events across state

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council is hosting a mass vaccination clinic making the COVID-19 vaccine available to thousands across the region.

This drive-thru event involves several community partners and the goal is to target Benton County’s 70 and older population but to also create a model for future mass vaccination clinics.

The NWA Council and the region’s health care community are working closely with the ADH to vaccinate the communities most vulnerable population. Community partners also include J.B. Hunt, Mercy, UAMS Pharmacy School and the University of Arkansas to name a few.

Executive Director for the organization’s Health Care Transformation Division, Ryan Cork says 3000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered Friday to those with confirmed appointments.

Cork says the plan is to develop statewide playbook for future drive through events. Governor Asa Hutchinson will also stop by the site Friday afternoon.

“Our goal is to have everything set up and structured to allow us to be able to execute it flawlessly and be able to say back to the state that we can do this effectively and efficiently.”

Everyone will stay in their cars the entire time. They will be asked to confirm their names and registration. Then they will drive up, roll up their sleeves and get their shots.

Cork tells us there will be nurses, volunteers and several people to make drive-thru go smoothly.

There will be 8 different lanes, to keep it moving.

“4 of those lanes are for cars with single occupants and there will be a nurse on the drivers side. The other 4 lanes will be set up for multiple occupants in the vehicle that are registered. There will be nurses on both sides of those vehicles,” said Cork.

After getting the shot, folks will drive up and wait 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects. Paramedics, medical doctors and nurses will in the observation area.