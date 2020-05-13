NWA courthouses prepare to reopen with some restrictions

Starting May 18th, Arkansas courts can resume conducting hearings with safety measures in place

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Starting May 18th, Arkansas courts can resume conducting hearings with safety measures in place.

The Arkansas Supreme Court announced in-person hearings will be up to the judge’s discretion. Personal protective equipment will also be distributed during those proceedings.

This week, Benton Co. Prosecutor Nathan Smith says he and other court officials are discussing a plan for reopening.

He says their priority during this pandemic has been keeping the public safe.

He says they’re still doing video court, cases are still being filed and people are still being convicted.

“We’re doing everything we can do to continue processing because at the end of this there will be a backlog of cases we’re going to have to deal with and so we’re doing as much as we can now to mitigate that in the future,” Smith said.

Smith says for now only skeleton crews are coming in as needed and they will phase in a full re-opening.

In Washington County, a few offices will reopen next week.

County Attorney Brian Lester says on Monday the courthouse will reopen to the public but not all elected officials will be in.

He says circuit court is still closed but the county clerk and treasurer’s office will reopen.

He also says the collector and accessor’s satellite office will reopen in Springdale and Fayetteville inside the DMV.

If you need to visit one of the offices, Lester says you need to call ahead to make sure what you’re looking for can’t be accessed online.

“We are encouraging everyone that if you don’t have to come to the courthouse not to come and certainly if you do have to come only bring the essential people with you,” Lester said.

Lester says you will be required to masks inside at all times. Screening and temperatures will be taken before you enter.