NWA doctor fears deer camps will be a ‘COVID-19 superspreader’

"You'll have 8 to 10 men who will get together for the week to hunt, and they're not wearing masks, and they're not social distancing."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas doctor said she’s “absolutely terrified” deer camps will be a COVID-19 superspreader across the state.

Dr. Ann-Marie Magre with MANA Family Medicine – South said she’s worried this hunting season will create an even bigger surge in coronavirus cases.

I guarantee you know a man right now who is at a deer camp with 6 other guys.

DR. ANN-MARIE MAGRE, MANA FAMILY MEDICINE – SOUTH

She said if groups get together at deer camps, not wearing masks and social distancing, the chance of someone getting sick with COVID-19 is high.

By the time that person starts showing symptoms, she said it’ll be too late — with multiple families already exposed to the virus.

That’s something that’s going to fly under the radar, and in a southern state, like we live in, I can see it becoming a quick problem.

DR. ANN-MARIE MAGRE, MANA FAMILY MEDICINE – SOUTH

Dr. Magre said hunters coming from out of state also adds to her concern.

