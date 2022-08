SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can learn from executives and leaders during a panel discussion in Springdale.

The annual LatinXNA empowerment forum will take place on Thurs., Sept.1.

It’ll be from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. at The Jones Center.

You can attend virtually or in person for free.

You’ll also get a pass to the Latino BITE Lite event happening after the forum at 6 P.M at the Jones Center.