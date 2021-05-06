NWA families hope to get assistance after recent flooding damages

"It's tens of thousands of dollars at this point."

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County declared an emergency disaster on Thursday, May 6, hoping to get assistance after severe storms swept through the area.

What started as a lot of standing water outside of Conner Robertson’s Rogers home on April 28, turned into a flooded mess the next morning.

COURTESY OF CONNOR ROBERTSON

There was water coming in from the walls, water coming in from the doors, water all over the carpets and the floors.. [it was] everywhere. CONNOR ROBERTSON, ROGERS RESIDENT

In late April, severe weather stormed through Northwest Arkansas and left many, including Robertson, with a hefty price tag in damages.

On Thursday, May 6, Benton County declared an emergency disaster declartion in an effort to try and get assistance.

If approved it’ll be available to homeowners who had big uninsured losses.

This isn’t for fence and landscaping and things like that. JUDGE BARRY MOEHRING, BENTON COUNTY

According to Benton County officials, Robertson would be eligible — because he doesn’t have flood insurance because his home doesn’t sit in a flood zone.

This assistance isn’t guaranteed, but Robertson said for his family’s sake — he can only hope.

It would definitely help give us some of the money back that we had already spent and planned to use for my wife to be able to go to college. CONNOR ROBERTSON, ROGERS RESIDENT

This requested assistance would also cover uninsured public sector damages.

Individuals who sustained damage are encouraged to report it through the Benton County Website which has a click-through banner at the top of the site.

