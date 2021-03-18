NWA family deals with COVID-19, alpha-gal syndrome

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County man is fighting for his life in a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Almost a year to date, KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to a couple about alpha-gal, a meat allergy transmitted by ticks.

Now the same couple is dealing with another health issue.

TJ Bruce and his wife, Alannah, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of December.

Both of their symptoms were starting to get better, but then TJ took a turn for the worse.

“He had some type of seizure overnight, that was not an outward type of seizure,” Alannah said. “I woke up the next morning and he was unresponsive.”

Ever since then, TJ has been in the hospital.





Alannah said he’s just recently started to show some progress.

“He’s answering questions with his head,” she said. “Yes/No responses.”

Alannah said doctors are unsure why this happened.

It could be COVID related, it could not be COVID related. It could be a combination of his alpha-gal with COVID, there’s no way to know that because there’s so little research on that. ALANNAH BRUCE, HUSBAND IS IN HOSPITAL



One thing is certain, though.

The goodwill TJ has poured into the alpha-gal community is coming back to him tenfold as he battles this new fight.

ALPHA-GAL ONLY FB GROUP

TJ started a Facebook support group called “Alpha-Gal Only”.

Allergy & Asthma Clinic of NWA Dr. Tina Merritt said he’s been instrumental in helping others in the community who have Alpha-Gal, like him and Alannah.

“When someone has a new diagnosis, it’s usually pretty scary, they aren’t sure what to do, what to eat,” Dr. Merritt said. “TJ was very helpful with that.”





Alannah said the whole community has been rallying around them.

He has shown me, that I will never be alone even if he’s not around. ALANNAH BRUCE, HUSBAND IS IN HOSPITAL

If you would like to help the Bruces, the couple has a GoFundMe page.

“This is the best way to help us right now, share away, help if you can,” Alannah said.