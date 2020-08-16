‘NWA Freedom Rally’ protests government overreach, mask mandates

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “Northwest Arkansas Freedom Rally” took place in Rogers on Saturday, and its intended purpose was to protest perceived government overreach, specifically on mask mandates.

Protesters waved large American flags and brought signs that said things like, “BORN FREE, LIVE FREE.” Jim Parsons attended the rally and said he was there to give a voice to those who oppose so-called violent demonstrations that have happened across the country since George Floyd’s death.

“We need to speak out, and we need to give our opinions, and we need to start meeting,” Parsons said. “We’ll do it in a peaceful way.”

Most of the attendees at the rally weren’t wearing masks.