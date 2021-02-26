NWA gets the state’s first mass vaccination event under its belt

“Ending this pandemic, bringing things back to normal, and getting society back on track — We’re doing our best to do just that.”

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of Arkansans got their COVID-19 vaccines at the state’s largest vaccination event held in Northwest Arkansas on Friday, February 26.

This is historic, and this is something that’s going to help people, and this shows the strength of the Northwest Arkansas community that comes together in a very very organized way. GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS



On Friday, more than 3,000 people with scheduled appointments got their shots at a drive-thru event hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Council at J.B. Hunt in Lowell.

“This process here today is a miracle to us that we’re able to get this and have a chance to make it through this world,” Jackie Ritchison told KNWA/FOX 24 as she got her first dose of vaccine at the event.

Volunteers ranged from active and retired healthcare professionals, such as Fayetteville City Board of Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey, giving the shots.

“There was a line out to I-49,” Dr. Sharkey said. “They were here ready, waiting, and excited!”

To local high school students helping with all the paperwork.

It’s amazing knowing that we’re making a difference, even if it’s a small one. ABIGAIL FRENCH, HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT



Governor Asa Hutchinson said he was impressed and inspired as he watched all the action unfold.

“The more we get the vaccines out, the more confident we can be in going back to a more normal life,” Gov. Hutchinson told KNWA/FOX 24.

Everyone at the event — hoping this major step in the right direction will prompt even more events just like it.