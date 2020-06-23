NWA hospitals say they can handle capacity increase as COVID-19 cases spike

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Arkansas’ positive COVID-19 case numbers increase, more hospital beds are filling up with patients. Local hospital administrators said they have plans in place to make sure they’re not struggling with space.

“The total hospital bed capacity is 8,917, and of those, the occupied is 71%,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) in his daily news conference Monday. “The total hospital beds available [is] 2,552.”

Hutchinson said Arkansas hospitals are seeing a growing number of COVID-19 patients, but there’s still room for hospitalizations. The term, “hospital bed,” is a measure of hospital capacity. An Arkansas Dept. of Health spokesperson said it, “reflects the total number of beds patients can occupy that can still be staffed by the hospital.”

Northwest Arkansas is seeing the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases, and hospital administrators said they’re still good on space for both COVID and non-COVID patients. Washington Regional, Mercy Hospital and NW Health all released statements to KNWA/Fox 24 on Monday.

Thanks to careful and intentional planning over the past few months, Washington Regional has adequate space in our hospital to safely continue core services for patients who do not have COVID-19, while simultaneously caring for those who do have the virus. The medical center has two dedicated intensive care units for patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, giving us a total of 38 dedicated beds for these inpatients. Our ICUs have one bed per room. We have 38 dedicated rooms for COVID-19 patients, each with one bed. If we need capacity beyond the two dedicated units we currently have, we have the capability to open additional units. Washington Regional

We are generally hovering at about half of capacity, around 30-34 patients, while our capacity is 60. But we have a plan to expand into unfinished floors of the hospital if necessary. Mercy has 208 licensed beds, but what’s important to know about COVID care is that it’s happening in negative-pressure rooms we prepared specifically for the surge. These rooms filter air so that COVID particles are filtered out and can’t go into the hospital. We also separate COVID patients on specific units/floors and dedicate staff to COVID patients. It’s one patient to a room, as well. No visitors for COVID patients except in approved circumstances, such as end of life. All of the hospitals have worked together in surge plans and we are coordinating daily. Mercy’s part of the contingency plans, once we are near capacity, is to prepare the two unfinished floors in our new tower for COVID patients. Fortunately, we are not close to that point. Mercy Hospital