NWA man shares experience outside U.S. Capitol

A Northwest Arkansas man made the trip to D.C. for President Trump's rally and shares his experience seeing the riot happen before his eyes

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “We didn’t know what to expect,” Jeff Allen said talking about attending President Trump’s rally Wednesday in D.C. “We’d never done this before.”

Allen, who’s from Gravette, was heading back to his car, parked near the U.S. Capitol when he got a text from his wife.

“She said they were supposedly storming the Capitol building so we went ahead and scurried on up there to where my pickup was at,” Allen said.

Allen stayed by his truck.

“People were going up both sides and up the stairs and up the walls and gathering,” Allen said. “They had flags and once they finally got control, they had flags up there too.”

“There was a guy [who] came back through there with a bullhorn and he was talking about how they breached the Capitol building, they breached the Capitol building,” Allen said.

“People were screaming and chanting around, four more years, four more years,” Allen said.

“At one point they had a bunch of people on their knees,” Allen said. “It looked like and had them apprehended we thought.”

Allen said after hearing the National Guard was deployed and seeing a post from President Trump, he felt it was time to leave.

“Honestly, it was Trump’s tweet more so than anything else – that he was encouraging people to leave and go home,” Allen said.

Looking back on the day, he says Jan. 6 will be one he’ll never forget.

“It wasn’t about Trump today at all from what we got,” Allen said. “It was about us and they took away our voice and people are pretty upset about it.”