NWA medical professionals plan for Biden’s open vaccine plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – President Joe Biden has just announced that the next phase of his vaccination plan which opens vaccine eligibility to every adult by May 1st.

we connected with several pharmacists today with ranging opinions towards the idea of open enrollment for vaccines.

Some felt it would be too much to handle, others like Medical Arts Pharmacy here in Fayetteville, are open to the challenge.

“We were very excited when we heard the news because we are all for getting more people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” says Office Manager of Medical Arts, Leigh Smith.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH adds her worry with the plan isn’t manpower or long lines.

“Of course, we would like to open up to everyone. But the question really is will be will we have sufficient vaccine to do that,” says Dr. Dillaha.

We are being told the vaccines are on the way, however, Dr. Dillaha is airing on the side cautiously optimistic.

“We feel if we don’t have sufficient vaccine opening up to everyone will create a lot of frustration. So we are going to have to be judicious and see if the vaccine is really there. We hope that it is, we want it to be,” says Dr. Dillaha.

If the vaccines are really there, pharmacies like Medical Arts will be ready to rock.

“We have been able to streamline processes which have been able to get more people in each day, so we have been able to increase our numbers more and more each day,” says Smith.

I also spoke with the Chief Medical Officer for Fayetteville, Dr. Marti Sharkey, and she tells me her biggest concern is making a good dent in the at-risk population before we open the flood gates. A goal that Dr. Dillaha says we should be able to accomplish.