NWA nonprofit rehabilitating wild birds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One local nonprofit is doing all it can to make sure injured birds of all sizes are rehabilitated so they could be released into the wild

Emily Warman is the president of NorthSong Wild Bird rehabilitation, and she says she got involved with the nonprofit out of her love of saving animals of all sizes.  

The aim of NorthSong Wild Bird Rehabilitation is to provide free medical care to all avian wildlife. Whether it’s an eagle, a hawk, or an owl, Warman has them covered. She says successful rehabs take around 8 months and I asked her if there’s one bird release that is more memorable than the rest.

“The answer was no because if you think about it every single one of these birds if they weren’t found an individual or a Arkansas game they were die alone,” says Warman.

Warman says if you come across a bird you believe to be injured you should be aware this is chiclet season, so you need to be careful if the bird is actually hurt or learning how to fly. But if it is injured, you should call your local game office to report the case.

