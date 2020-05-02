NWA Police training goes online

Officers training to protect Northwest Arkansas are learning to do so from behind a computer screen

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Officers training to protect Northwest Arkansas are learning to do so from behind a computer screen.

The training is now online – lecture style, with some physical training being done at the police departments due to the pandemic.

Clint Scrivner is the training supervisor at the Northwest Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in Springdale.

He says right now 35 officers are learning from instructors through apps like Zoom and Google Hangout.

Bentonville police Sgt. Gene Page says online platforms aren’t new to these officers.

The biggest challenge is providing as good of training as it would be in person.

“We actually have to break that up so all departments in Northwest Arkansas have to work together to make sure this training continues,” Page said.

“We have a sanitized room we maintain that room,” Scrivner said. “They deliver a live stream from here and we’re able to monitor the classroom from here as well.”

Scrivner says he believes some of the new learning techniques will be in place, even as restrictions get lifted.