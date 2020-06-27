Arkansas reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths

Arkansas reports 259 COVID-19 deaths across the state as of Saturday, June 27.

NORTHWEST, ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 10 new coronavirus deaths across the state on Saturday, June 27.

Benton County has had 18 people die due to COVID-19, that’s up three deaths from Friday, June 26, according to the ADH.

There are over 850 active cases in Benton County.

The ADH reports Washington County has had 27 deaths, which is also up three deaths from Friday.

There are more than 1,200 active cases in the Washington County, according to the ADH.

