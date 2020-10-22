NWA & River Valley schools first to received rapid antigen tests

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Education released a list of 14 schools that will be the first to pilot the Binax rapid antigen test kits for teachers and staff.

Schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley include:

Harp Elementary School (Springdale)

Northside High School (Fort Smith)

Green Forest High School (Carroll County)

Greenwood Junior High School (Greenwood)

Greenwood High School (Greenwood)

According to Secretary of Education Johnny Key, based on COVID-19 numbers and history of onsite modifications, these schools were identified as potential good candidates.

Suzanne Wilson, the Assistant Superintendent for Greenwood Schools sent KNWA/FOX 24 the following statement on October 21:

Greenwood School District was notified today that we have been chosen as a candidate to participate in the pilot for Binax screening kits. These kits can be utilized weekly to screen staff only as a preventative measure. At this time, Greenwood Junior High School and Greenwood High School are the only two schools in our district chosen to participate. Our district administration will be working with the Department of Education and the Department of Health in the next few days to learn more about Binax screenings and future implementation. Suzanne Wilson, Assistant Superintendent, Greenwood Public Schools

Christina Williams with Fort Smith Public Schools also sent KNWA/FOX 24 the following statement on October 21:

We are pleased that we have the opportunity to participate in this testing pilot offered through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Through this project, Northside High School can receive a limited number of tests processed through a BD Veritor™ rapid test machine. Christina Williams, Fort Smith Public Schools

Williams added, while many specific details will follow, we know that:

The tests are available for symptomatic students and staff at Northside High School.

District nurses who will administer the tests will be participating in training scheduled by DESE.

Tests administered by the district must be authorized by a physician.

At this time, FSPS does not know when this testing will begin.

