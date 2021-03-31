NWA School districts weigh the option of going maskless

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the Arkansas mask mandate being lifted, towns and school administrations are at liberty to make their own guidelines. Some school districts are choosing to keep a mask policy, while others, like Alma, are not.

“It has always been our position that we are going to follow directives of the Arkansas Department of Health. Yhey’re the health experts, when they made the decision that the masks were no longer needed it was automatic for us,” says Superintenant of the Alma School District, David Woolly.

However, not every school district is feeling as comfortable as Alma.

“We have 40 days of school left, we’ve worn face coverings all year long and the virus is still there. We have several students who have tested positive and we have several student who are in quarantine,” adds Assistant Superintendent of Rogers’ Schools, Charles Lee.

Both districts are working to keep COIVD-19 out. “We of course have diligently kept up with our cases and as we said here this morning, we have none, we are at zero and that’s a great place to be,” says Woolly.

Because the Alma School district doesn’t currently have any cases of COVID-19 Superintendent Woolly says he feels comfortable with the decision, however, if the situation changes he says revisiting the decision isn’t off the table.