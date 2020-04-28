NWA surgeons prep for elective procedures to resume

"I'm happy that we're able to resume and start caring for people," Dr. Manning said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, April 27, elective procedures resumed in Arkansas for the first time since they were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many surgeons in Northwest, Arkansas, like Dr. Lance Manning with Ear, Nose, & Throat Center of the Ozarks, plan to begin procedures as early as April 28.

Dr. Manning said the patients with scheduled appointments were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, April 26.

In addition to testing, the center is also implementing more safety measures like:

Limiting entry points into the facilities

Screening everyone who enters the hospitals according to CDC guidelines – this includes staff patients and visitors

Requiring patients, visitors, physicians, and staff members to wear masks while in the hospitals

Maintaining social distancing protocols

Restricting visitors (exceptions made for some patients including laboring and C-section mothers, pediatric patients, NICU patients, surgical patients, and end-of-life situations)

Isolating any COVID-19 positive patients and those awaiting COVID-19 test results to designated quarantine areas

Performing pre-admission testing in designated areas to limit traffic within the hospital

Testing all surgical patients for COVID-19, as required, during pre-admission testing

Requiring all surgical patients to self-quarantine once COVID-19 testing is performed

Dr. Manning said he is confident the center will be able to provide really good care, all while being very safe.

I’m happy that we’re able to resume and start caring for people, I know a lot of our patients are as well, they’ve been extremely patient and accommodating and putting off things that have needed to be done.

Dr. Manning said the center is prioritizing the people it’s operating on, making sure those with urgent needs are taken care of first.

