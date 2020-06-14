NWA Women’s Shelter Thrift Store reopens

To help keep people safe, the store has taken multiple measures to ensure customers social distance.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Women’s Shelter Thrift Store reopened its doors on Saturday, June 13.

The Rogers store closed due to concerns over the coronavirus and has since cleaned and sanitized.

Even during the closure, the NWA Women’s Shelter continued to provide women with safe shelter, counseling, and advocacy services.

Our thrift store is a huge source of income for the shelter and the programs that we do here so we are very grateful for the donations. STACY SEGER, DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

To help keep people safe, the store has taken multiple measures to ensure customers social distance.