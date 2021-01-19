NWA WWII veteran anxiously awaits his COVID-19 vaccine

"My dad served in World War 2, there’s not very many of them left."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans 70 and older in Phase 1B are having a tough time getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

Katy Nelson-Ginder’s parents are 93 and 83 years old.

Nelson-Ginder’s father served in World War II.

“There’s not very many of them left,” she said. “They fought for this country and I feel like they should get a vaccination before young healthy people.”

However, Nelson-Ginder said she has called multiple pharmacies to get her parents vaccinated but has had no luck getting an appointment.

“It made me really sad to see some of the people who are getting their vaccines when my parents are in a very high-risk category and they can’t get one,” she said.

Julie Stewart with Medical Arts Pharmacy said this first week of vaccinations should be smooth sailing — but the future is uncertain.

“Next week is going to be a little trickier because we don’t believe that we’re receiving any next week or if we do it’s going to be a very small supply,” Stewart said.

Stewart said this is causing people like Nelson-Ginder’s parents to have their vaccines put on hold for at least two to three months.

“I appreciate the pharmacies who are participating in this because I know that it’s probably been a strain on their staff as well,” Nelson-Ginder said. “But I hope that the pharmacies can help prioritize who gets the vaccine, and perhaps move some of the most at-risk elderly Arkansans up on their waiting list.”

KNWA/FOX 24 asked Governor Asa Hutchinson how he plans to get through Phase 1-B in a more timely manner:

I fully expect the state to move more quickly through the priorities but it depends upon supply. I would assume that one provider is estimating a long wait but there will be other opportunities to get the vaccination from other providers or mass vaccination clinics as they are set up. This does depend upon supply. GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, ARKANSAS (R)

He said he does not expect to push other vaccination phases back.