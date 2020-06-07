NWACC considering new safety measures for fall semester

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some universities are looking at changing policies this fall because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and community colleges are doing the same.

Todd Kitchen is the Vice President of Student Services at Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC). He said he’s taking an analytical look at enrollment numbers to see if the college will take in more students than it usually does because of the pandemic.

It’s easier to deal with adding students than losing students, Kitchen said. His team is preparing for the resources it may need like more online classes. It’s all about safety for the students, he said.

“If that calls for us to increase our online offerings, we’re doing online services and things of that nature,” Kitchen said. “That’s certainly something that the college is working to be prepared to offer to our community.”

Enrollment at NWACC is now open for the fall semester, Kitchen said.