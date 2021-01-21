NWACC nursing students to help vaccinate at local hospitals

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Some students at Northwest Arkansas Community College are helping get people vaccinated for COVID-19.

He says the college is partnering with Northwest Health to help certain hospitals administer the shot.

Normally, he says students wouldn’t be allowed to vaccinate but because of the current health emergency, the Arkansas Department of Health is allowing nursing and paramedic training students to lend a hand.

They just need to be supervised by someone higher up.

“We’re doing whatever we can from a college perspective to serve the community and do whatever we need to do to help them,” Wallenmeyer said.

Wallenmeyer expects students will also be used to help out during mass vaccination events.