NWACC offers online training courses amid pandemic

Looking to work on a new skill? NWACC is offering some training courses at a reduced cost and some for free

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas Community College is offering online courses for people to take either at a reduced cost or completely free.



Dr. Megan Bolinder is the Dean of Workforce and Economic Development.



She says NWACC has three different training programs to choose from each allowing people to learn skills ranging from business to virtual team success.

She says two of the programs are offered until June 30th and the other until July 31st.

One of their own is even enrolled in a course, Vice President of Career and Workforce Education Tim Cornelius.

“They challenge you somewhat they give you the ability to sit at home and look at things you might not have thought about,” Cornelius said.



“Instead of being afraid channeling that into learning a new skill,” Dr. Bolinder said.

You can find how to enroll and details on the courses here.