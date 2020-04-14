NWACC takes part in Mask Maker Challenge

Taylor says over 500 cut-outs were made Friday during the trial run

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas Community College answers the call to action by taking part in the mask maker challenge.

Ray Taylor is the Director of Construction Technology and Building Sciences at NWACC.

He says they’re partnering up with the Arkansas Arts and Fashion forum to help make masks for health care workers.

Taylor says they’re able to produce hundreds of cut-outs using fabric and a multi-purpose laser cutting machine from inside the integrated design lab.

“There’s a lot of work behind the scenes by a lot of people to make it happen,” Taylor said. “The part that you see, that one minute video on social media, is probably 12 hours of work by a lot of people before that little instance happens.”

