NWACC to unveil new CDL truck driving program

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) is supplying future truck drivers with better training equipment.

Thanks to a grant from the Arkansas Dept. of Higher Education, NWACC bought a truck-driving simulator for its new commercial driver’s license program. NWACC’s Director of Training and Community Development Evetta Aldridge said the new technology will give drivers safer, better training throughout the year.

“You’re able to identify what the safety-based response appears to be not only with eye movement, hand movement and their reaction or response time,” Aldridge said. “[That’s] something you can not do with just an in-person cab training.”

Phase one of NWACC’s current program is rolling out this fall. It will expand next spring to include more training hours and testing.