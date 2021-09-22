NWACC to unveil new CDL truck driving program

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) is supplying future truck drivers with better training equipment.

Thanks to a grant from the Arkansas Dept. of Higher Education, NWACC bought a truck-driving simulator for its new commercial driver’s license program. NWACC’s Director of Training and Community Development Evetta Aldridge said the new technology will give drivers safer, better training throughout the year.

“You’re able to identify what the safety-based response appears to be not only with eye movement, hand movement and their reaction or response time,” Aldridge said. “[That’s] something you can not do with just an in-person cab training.”

Phase one of NWACC’s current program is rolling out this fall. It will expand next spring to include more training hours and testing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers