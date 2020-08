NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food will be hosting a drive-by graduation ceremony for spring 2020 graduates.

Chef instructors will give graduates their white chefs coats and a goodie bag made by the Events Catering class. Participants will be masked and social distancing.

The event will take place on Friday, August 28, at 10 a.m. at Brightwater: 801 SE 8th Street, Bentonville, Arkansas