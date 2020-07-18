Oklahoma reports coronavirus cases surpass 25,000, 451 dead

Artist Adam Carnes, left and Gary Coulson place a mask on Buck Atom, the mascot of Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios Route 66, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Tulsa. The city now has a mask mandate to protect against the spread of COVID-19. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has surpassed 25,000 and more than 450 people have now died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported a total of 25,056 confirmed cases and 451 deaths, an increase of 916 cases and six deaths from Friday. The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms. The department reports 19,186 people have recovered.

