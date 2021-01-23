One dead in early morning duplex fire

The Bentonville Fire Department responded to the deadly fire at 2:31 a.m. Saturday morning

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A spokesperson for the City of Bentonville tells KNWA/FOX24 the Bentonville Fire Department responded to a call at 2:31 a.m. Saturday morning at 308 S.

Walton in Bentonville.

Upon arrival, one side of a duplex unit with an office above was fully engulfed.

There was one fatality from the fire. The fire is under investigation by the Bentonville Fire and Bentonville Police Department.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

