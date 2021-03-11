ONE YEAR: An inside look at COVID-19’s impact on frontline healthcare workers

“In some ways this crisis revealed to us our strong points and our weak points.”

NORTHWEST, ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — A year of the coronavirus is under everyone’s belts and for those working the frontlines of this pandemic, March 11, 2021, means reflecting on the tough journey it’s been.

KNWA/FOX 24 shares the strength and resilience of healthcare workers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, as we commemorate COVID-19.

Witnessing people die a lot has been the hardest part. MEGAN BERRY, ICU NURSE

365 days —that’s how long ICU nurse, Megan Berry, and Palliative Care Physician, Dr. Mark Thomas, have been working the frontlines.

You have this person come in that’s a totally normal person and you see them decline over weeks and have to say goodbye over FaceTime. MEGAN BERRY, ICU NURSE



MEGAN BERRY & DR. MARK THOMAS

I’m sitting on our COVID unit right now and there’s an eerie sense here. Like we’re in the eye of the hurricane. It’s very quiet and calm. DR. MARK THOMAS, PALLIATIVE CARE PHYSICIAN

COVID-19’s one year anniversary means a time of reflection and trying to process the effects this virus has had on them physically and mentally.

“This is a very difficult time for staff as they asses what happened to them as they recall those episodes that were very difficult, very hard for them,” Dr. Thomas said.

It’s also a time of hope — for the day when COVID-19 units can finally close and life can go somewhat back to normal.

“I’m going to cry,” Berry said. “I’m going to be so excited and happy to see empty beds.”

The aftermath of this pandemic will never be forgotten.

This experience this last year will forever be part of who I am and I will always remember it. DR. MARK THOMAS, PALLIATIVE CARE PHYSICIAN



Neither will the work that went in to saving lives on the frontlines.

“You’re not alone, we all went through that together,” Berry said. “Let’s check on each other and make sure we’re all okay, now that we have a moment to breathe.”







MEGAN BERRY & DR. MARK THOMAS

COVID-19 has impacted the mental health of people of all ages and professions.

So if you are feeling uneasy as you reflect on the last 365 days, you are not alone.

According to Psychiatrist Shelly Farnan, this pandemic has impacted everyone’s mental health to some degree.

Farnan said we’re exhausted as we have spent the last year constantly making decisions we’ve never had to before.

With one year of the coronavirus under our belts, she said now is the time to focus on self-care.

My encouragement and my ask for us in 2021 is that we don’t override what our bodies and our brains are telling us. SHELLY FARNAN, PSYCHIATRIST

Dr. Farnan said we should taking the time to focus on our self-care, can sometimes be as simple as saying ‘no’.