"I haven't personally made that final decision yet because the more information we can get I think would be best," Fayetteville Public Schools Teacher Michelle Wolchok said.

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Online learning or in-person… it’s the tough decision many parents struggle to make, but it’s hard for the districts and teachers too.

As a parent, it’s really hard to make that choice when you don’t know what school is going to look like, or what you’re sending your kid into. STACY RICHEY, TEACHER, ROGERS HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL

As we inch closer to the first day of school, parents battle between in-person and virtual learning — thinking of how they can make a decision on what’s safer and more manageable for their children and family.

Olivia Bucks, left, helps her son Keith Bucks, center, with an online class assignment while Ashton Morris, right, works on a handwriting lesson from their first grade class at Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School in Beaverton, Ore. Bucks works from home selling books online and now spends her time between working on her business and helping her sons with their school work. They are using her work laptop to access their classroom assignments. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

It’s tough because so many questions are still left unanswered.

What is the bus going to look like when I send my kid on it? What is the classroom going to look like when I send my kid there? STACY RICHEY, TEACHER, ROGERS HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL

What’s my kid’s education going to look like? Are we going to be doing the right thing if we keep them home? STACY RICHEY, TEACHER, ROGERS HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL

For parents, like Kelli Wilson with kids in the Bentonville School District, it’s hard choosing without a set in stone plan.

“It’s hard,” Wilson said. “A lot of parents have to work and it’s hard to juggle work and trying to be there with your kids.”

For teachers, like Stacy Richey with Rogers Public Schools and Michelle Wolchok with Fayetteville Public Schools, it’s challenging making set in stone plans when you don’t know how many kids you have to account for.

“It’s really hard to say, ‘hey, here’s how the school’s going to look when they don’t know how many kids are going to be on campus,'” Richey said.

So many teachers are also parents and are in the same boat, Where does my child go if I have to be at school all day? I can’t have my child at home either. MICHELLE WOLCHOK, TEACHER, FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

It’s a shared struggle with the same end goal in mind.

“I feel bad for all of us because it’s just not easy,” Richey said. “It’s not easy on any end.”