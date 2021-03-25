Organizations come together to help people facing evictions

"When I talk to so many people they feel like no one is in their corner," Malik Marshall with Arkansas Renters United said

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “I have a fiancé that’s disabled so I was pretty much the main go-getter of the money and stuff,” Selestina Garcez.

Garcez lost her job late June.

“That covered the rent so as soon as I lost my job, I let the landlord know and I cooperated with everything they told me to do,” Garcez said.

Garcez says she’s behind on rent and was just made aware Wednesday she’s facing eviction.

The property management company claims the eviction moratorium does not apply in this, including — among other things — because Garcez has stayed past her lease.

Garcez says she has received rental assistance from HARK, a local nonprofit.

“Hark is a blessing,” Garcez said. “My application was approved and the landlord should be receiving a check directly.”

Another blessing, the resources she was given by the Young Democrats of Arkansas and Arkansas Renters United that helped her find out what steps she needed to take to protect herself.

Billy Cook is the vice president of colleges for the Young Democrats of Arkansas.

“We’ve done about 13,000 doors statewide and because of that effort, people have been calling Arkansas Renters United left and right to get help on their evictions,” Cook said.

The two groups are coming together, providing packets to people facing evictions, notifying them of resources available and how they can connect to legal help.

“It’s been an adventure honestly and it’s just fulfilling work to be able to go to people that could be homeless and say this is how we can help you, if you can use these resources please do,” Micah Wallace Executive Vice President of the Young Democrats said.

“When I talk to so many people they feel like no one is in their corner and they feel completely alone and super scared,” Malik Marshall with Arkansas Renters United said.

So far they’ve intervened in 113 cases, 57 have been in Northwest Arkansas.

There are no plans to stop their efforts anytime soon even as the deadline for the moratorium looms.

The U.S. Census Bureau currently shows about 28% of Arkansans are likely to get evicted right now.

If you are someone who needs help, you are encouraged to call Arkansas Renters United at 501-376 -7151.

