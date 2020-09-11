Outdoor happy hour events kick off at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Outdoor happy hour events are kicking off tonight at the newly renovated Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Get ready for cocktails, cornhole and free music performances from some of our area’s best bands: The Mixtapes, Arkansauce, and Dial Up just to name a few.

While the event is free to attend, food and drinks will be available for cashless purchase. All sales support the Ghost Light recovery fund.

The outdoor happy hour runs on select nights starting today.

“You can also call in advance and reserve a couple of tables that we have as well and that’s a $25 reservation fee. 100% of that fee foes to the ghost light recovery fund as well,” said Jennifer Wilson, director of public relations at the Walmart AMP.

Tomorrow night Goose will take the stage. The event starts at 4:30 p.m.