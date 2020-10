BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More overnight lane closures are expected as crews continue construction for the new Bella Vista Bypass.

In Bentonville, the southbound outside lane on I-49 South of the bypass interchange will be closed starting on Monday, October 12.

The closure will be marked by signs, barrels, and police enforcement.

Crews will be working between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through Friday, October 16.