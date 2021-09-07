Panda Express to open location in Fort Smith

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Panda Express chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Panda Express will be building a new restaurant in Fort Smith.

According to a Facebook post made by the city, the restaurant chain submitted its building plans and received the building permits to demo the old Chambers Bank and start construction on the new restaurant at 8400 Rogers Avenue.

The city says Panda Express submitted its site development plans earlier this year, which received approval from the planning department.

The city says the estimated time frame for the construction of the new restaurant will be 6-8 months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers