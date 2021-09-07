Panda Express to open location in Fort Smith

Panda Express chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Panda Express will be building a new restaurant in Fort Smith.

According to a Facebook post made by the city, the restaurant chain submitted its building plans and received the building permits to demo the old Chambers Bank and start construction on the new restaurant at 8400 Rogers Avenue.

The city says Panda Express submitted its site development plans earlier this year, which received approval from the planning department.

The city says the estimated time frame for the construction of the new restaurant will be 6-8 months.