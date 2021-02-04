Parents and students react to teen bringing loaded gun to Bentonville High School

“We were all kind of in shock.”

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was a scary day for many as a Bentonville High School student brought a loaded gun to campus.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to parents, students, and the Bentonville Police Department about the incident.

I was definitely shocked and a little bit scared at first. TATE KING, BENTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT



A 14-year-old student brought a loaded 9mm handgun to Bentonville High School on Thursday, February 4.

The thought of a kid bringing a gun into school kind of scared me. COOPER SIMMONS, BENTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT



School resource officers were notified by another student coming forward.

“I think that took a lot more courage than people think,” Bentonville Junior Cooper Simmons said.

It was an act of bravery that resulted in officers quickly finding the student and separating him from other students, taking away the gun.

“I’m so proud of that student that came forward,” Bentonville Parent Robin Wright said. “That takes a lot of guts, you’re in high school that takes a whole lot of guts.”

It probably made the outcome much better than it could’ve been. CHIEF JON SIMPSON, BENTONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT



According to Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson, this is an isolated incident of one student just making a bad choice of bringing a handgun to school.

“It’s all about choices and there were some good ones and there were some bad ones,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to be where we’re at and have a safe atmosphere going forward.”

He said this proves true, saying something is always better than not saying anything at all.

That’s the right thing to do and makes it better for all of us. CHIEF JON SIMPSON, BENTONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Chief Simpson told KNWA/FOX 24 the investigation is still ongoing, but there seems to be no more danger or threat.

“There wasn’t a bigger picture that we’re developing right now or there wasn’t other threats or crimes related to it,” Chief Simpson said. “It’s just a matter of a young person and choices that they may make.”

