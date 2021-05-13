Parents relieved kids 12-15 can now get COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week, the CDC announced kids 12-15 years old are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Parents and clinics are both preparing to get shots in arms.

Julie Stewart is a pharmacist for the Medical Arts Pharmacy, and she has a 14-year-old son. She said when the CDC gave the greenlight for kids 12 to 15 to get their shot, the decision was a no brainer.

“We feel strongly about vaccinations and how important they are,” Stewart said. “He interacts with grandparents and cousins and all of that, so we want to be able to feel safe and have some peace of mind to do that.”

At Collier Drug Store in Fayetteville, parents have been asking for months when their kids can get the shot.

“We get asked that question daily,” said Brenna Neumann, the Manager of Clinical Pharmacy Service for Collier. “The time has come.”

Parents can sign their kids up for any open vaccination appointment through Collier. Friday, the drug store is hosting a vaccine clinic tailored toward kids in the new age group from 3 to 6 p.m.

“We have a registration link on our website and on Facebook,” Neumann said. “We have two physicians and a nurse that will be on site assisting with our clinic.”

Stewart said her son is completely fine the day after getting his first dose.

“Just a sore arm,” Stewart said. “That’s really all he’s complained of. Nothing else other than that.”