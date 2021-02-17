Parents weigh in: remote learning vs. traditional snow days

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to a family who says remote learning is not the best option for them.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the extreme cold continues, many area schools are choosing to do virtual learning instead of having traditional snow days.

How many times does Arkansas get snow like this? AMY RAMIREZ, MOTHER OF THREE



Amy Ramirez has three children in Springdale Public Schools.

She said districts choosing to make traditional snow days into virtual learning days isn’t ideal for her family.

“They don’t understand that excitement of getting up and just waiting to see your school closed,” she said. “Now they just wait to hear that we’re pivoting to virtual and then you hear the ‘ugh’ even as a parent that’s a little soul-crushing to some degree.”

On Wednesday, February 17, due to many people struggling with power outages, they finally got one.

It was fun because we didn’t have to worry about getting our schoolwork done before we went outside or anything like that. KENYA RAMIREZ, 8TH GRADER



For the Ramirez family, one day isn’t enough, especially since they feel they’re not learning as much being at home.

“All of my electronics are around me,” Springdale 8th grader Kenya Ramirez said. “It’s tempting to get on them more than it is to do school work.”

Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public School agrees — kids do learn more in the classroom, but he says remote learning days are effective since teachers are much more equipped this year.

“It’s not perfect, it’s not as good as learning in the classroom,” Schaeffer said.

But you can utilize it for short periods of time and that’s what we’ve been able to do. RICK SCHAEFFER, SPRINGDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLS



Schaeffer said there are plenty of graded assignments to be done, and students have to stay engaged.

“They can’t do that because the assignments have to be done and if they’re not done, they’re graded on it,” Schaeffer said. “We’re still doing grades, we’re still doing report cards, and so there are lessons that are to be done.”

